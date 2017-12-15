Two-car crash in front of Parksville fire department

The damage to two vehicles appeared to be mostly on the front corners of each car after they were involved in a crash at the corner of Alberni Highway and Jensen Avenue West in Parksville on Friday, Dec. 15. — Adam Kveton Photo

One person was being checked for minor injuries after a two-car crash happened near the Parksville fire department on Friday, Dec. 15.

Not long before 2 p.m., Parksville volunteer firefighters were notified of the crash.

At the scene, a blue car was pointed north on the Alberni Highway while a grey SUV was pointed west on Jensen Avenue West. They had collided in the middle of the intersection, with a front corner of each car showing damage.

Firefighters were directing traffic, with the northbound lane of Alberni Highway closed, and vehicles alternating through the intersection as towtruck drivers arrived.

Oceanside RCMP Const. Dean Oliver was one scene, and said crash is currently a case of he-said, she-said, but noted that “somebody ran a red light.” He said one woman was being checked out for possible minor injuries.

The scene was cleaned up before 3 p.m.