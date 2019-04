Fire, police and B.C. Ambulance Service are all on scene

The scene of the collision. Lindsay Chung photo

Traffic has been reduced to single-lane alternating on Highway 97 south at the Teofil and Dragon Lake Road intersection, following a two-car collision.

Police, fire and ambulance are on scene.

There are three injured, however there is no word yet on the seriousness of the injuries.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

