Two-car collision in Nanaimo sends one to hospital

Driver suffers injuries in T-bone collision near Country Club Centre

The driver of a BMW was taken to hospital after his vehicle collided with a sedan on the old Island Highway at the 107th Street intersection in Nanaimo on Thursday morning.

The accident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m.

“One vehicle was turning left off Highway 19A [and] was T-boned,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “One driver had significant, but non life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. The other driver was checked at the scene and did not require hospitalization.”

Northbound traffic was slowed as emergency crews dealt with the crash scene.

Both vehicles were towed and the investigation into the crash is continuing, O’Brien said.

