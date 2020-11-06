A car collision on Hwy 16 and 3rd Ave on Nov.6 afternoon. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Two-car collision in Burns Lake leaves one injured

A two-car crash in the late afternoon of Nov. 6, had the Hwy 16 traffic at a sudden standstill. A Chevrolet Cruze, coming from the west of Burns Lake on Hwy 16 was allegedly hit by another car coming from the Third Avenue. The impact of the collision was said to have completely turned around the cruze and it ended up on the sidewalk next to the Beacon Theatre. While both cars were damaged in the collision, the driver of the cruze sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. The police, paramedics and the fire department crews immediately attended the scene of the crash. The police will now continue investigating the incident and would then be able to officially give the reason behind the crash. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)