Two candidates running in Burns Lake’s byelection

The byelection will be held on Jan. 20, 2018

The Village of Burns Lake will have two candidates running in the Jan. 20, 2018 byelection – Bruce Martens and Charlie Rensby.

The deadline to submit a nomination was Friday at 4 p.m.

The byelection will seek to replace former councillor John Illes, who resigned effective Sept. 15, 2017. According to the village, he accepted an employment position at the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako which required his resignation.

The chief election officer will be Sheryl Worhing, the village’s chief administrative officer, while city clerk Rebecca Billard will be the deputy chief election officer.

Total cost for the 2018 byelection is expected to be approximately $5000. Expenses include wages, cost of election supplies and advertising.

