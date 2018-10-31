Two boats and a motor stolen in Pitt Meadows

Video that shows the truck allegedly driving away with a stolen boat and trailer. (Contributed)

There were three boat-related thefts in Pitt Meadows from Oct. 15-24.

All three thefts were caught on surveillance video cameras, and area residents sharing information in social media believe the same truck was involved in each crime.

A Zodiac boat on a trailer was stolen at 5:58 a.m. on Oct. 15, from Meadow Vale Townhouse complex at 19034 McMyn Road.

A witness who saw a suspect pickup truck leaving the scene described it as black and having been spray painted by hand. It was a late model pickup with an extended cab, two doors, and had a tool box in the bed.

A second boat theft occurred three days late at about the same time of day.

On Oct. 18 at 5:53 a.m., another boat and trailer were stolen from the area of Bonson and Park Roads. The boat is a 12-foot Harbourcraft, the trailer a 2014 Highliner with the licence plate UXM55K.

A third theft of a boat motor happened on Oct. 24, near Harris Road Park. The truck was seen in the area at approximately midnight, and returned at between 5-5:3.0 a.m. An occupant got out of the vehicle, and can be seen in a surveillance video taking the boat motor and placing it in the back of the truck. The boat motor was a 9.9 Mercury.

Police have not confirmed they are looking for the truck, or a link between the crimes.

• If you have any information about this crime, please call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.