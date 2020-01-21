Two big housing projects planned for Castlegar

If two housing projects working their way through the City of Castlegar’s rezoning process go ahead as planned, more than 90 new units will be added to the city’s housing inventory.

The Columbia River Estates development is slated for 100 18th St. in the Woodland Park area. The strata development will consist of 16 duplexes (32 units) and two single family homes built on 4.1 acres.

As a condition of creating the subdivision the developer will be required to provided about 2,000 square metres of land for a future city park.

The developer will be required to construct 18th Street and the related infrastructure from west of Greenwood Drive to the east portion of the proposed development and will also pay half of the sidewalk costs.

The development will need the area’s zoning to be changed from single family residential to medium density residential to proceed.

The second upcoming development is phase two of Twin Rivers Estates in lower Kinnaird at 3805 Columbia Ave.

The development will include 51 single family dwellings, one duplex and six multi-family parcels.

The development area is about 26 acres (10.5 hectares), with six acres (2.4 hectares) of that set aside for the multi-family development.

The requested zoning change would allow for slightly smaller lots, making room for eight more homes.

Public hearings on the zoning changes will be held in the coming weeks.

