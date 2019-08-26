Two arrested in Quesnel after fleeing from police in Williams Lake

"When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed"

Two people have been arrested by the Quesnel RCMP after they located a vehicle that had fled from the Williams Lake RCMP the day before.

RCMP said a grey Honda Accord was spotted in the city of Quesnel on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7:12 a.m. on Highway 97 coming down Dragon Lake Hill.

“When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed,” said RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District Media Relations.

“In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle.”

Saunderson said the vehicle was soon spotted heading down a dead-end road. Police, meanwhile, set up a tire deflation device and were successful in stopping the vehicle.

“The vehicle collided with a a cement curb, rolled backwards striking a police vehicle,” Saunderson said, noting no one was injured as a result.

“The male driver fled from the vehicle carrying a ‘duffle bag’ and was located by the Police Dog Services (PDS) a short time later.”

Police recovered property in the bag believed to be stolen. A female passenger was arrested at the scene without incident.

Both were released on a promise to appear for a future court date, and the investigation is ongoing, Saunderson said.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-995-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

