Two arrested in airsoft gun incident at Vernon encampment

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to an incident near Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Contributed)

A weapons complaint ended in two “high-risk” arrests around noon, April 30, near Pleasant Valley Road and 48th Avenue.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said police were called to the area after learning of individuals tenting on city property and produced what was believed to be a firearm.

A resident in the area said they overheard something that sounded like trees being cut down, but when they went to look, they saw a man firing what they believed was a BB gun at tin cans.

The resident also noticed a temporary encampment was set up near the home around midday.

“Oh no,” the witness said. “It’s a tent. We had one there last year.”

Neighbours asked the man to leave, the witness said. But the man allegedly turned the gun toward a neighbour.

“Police attended and conducted a high-risk arrest of two individuals fund inside a tent,” media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

Following a search, police identified the source of the weapons complaint: an airsoft pistol.

“The owner of the pistol relinquished the item to police for destruction,” Cpl. Finn said.

The two individuals were released without charge.

The City of Vernon Bylaw Unit has since dismantled the camp.

READ MORE: Camp booted from BX Dog Park in Vernon

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort offering partial credit for season passes upon renewal

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar