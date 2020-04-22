Two arrested in Abbotsford after mail and parcels stolen from post office

Two people have been arrested after a break-in and theft of mail at a Canada Post office in Abbotsford. File photo

A call about a suspicious driver early Monday morning (April 20) led to police in Abbotsford arresting two suspects in the break-in of a post office and the theft of mail and parcels.

Sgt. Judy Bird said Abbotsford Police patrol officers were alerted at about 5:45 a.m. Monday about a suspicious vehicle in the 5900 block of Mt. Lehman Road.

As they were driving to the area, another call came in about a possible break-in at the Canada Post office at 5885 Mt. Lehman Rd.

Bird said that police who arrived in the area saw a black Mercedes driving away and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped away.

A spike belt was deployed and the vehicle was found abandoned not far away. The driver had run away, but was apprehended with the assistance of a K9 unit.

A short time later, a second vehicle suspected of being involved in the incident was located, and that driver was also taken into custody.

Bird said one of the suspect vehicles contained stolen mail and parcels, which were returned to Canada Post.

She said the damage to the post office was “extensive.”

A 25-year-old woman and 38-year-old man now face numerous charges, including break-and-enter, possession of break-and-enter tools, theft of mail, obstruction and breach of probation.

