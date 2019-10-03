Two all-candidates meetings coming soon at Cowichan Lake, Duncan

Lake and Duncan chambers of commerce have announced their sessions

Get ready to make the right choice by attending all candidates meetings.

Voters, take note!

The Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce is holding its all-candidates meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 16, less than a week before the election in the upper Centennial Hall (beside the arena).

The moderated debate will take place between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. so get there early if you want a seat near the front.

***

If you’ve been watching to learn when the big all-candidates meeting at the Cowichan Theatre in Duncan will be held, your wait is over.

That popular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free to this event, which is hosted by the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce.

As the chamber says on its poster, “the campaign rhetoric will be fast and furious in the last days before the 2019 federal election. Come to the Candidates Forum and hear the candidates’ platforms. This is a moderated event, with questions invited from the audience.”

Wade Simmons of Amber Education, who has proved himself in the past to be very able in the role of moderator at these events, returns “to wrangle the candidates and facilitate as many questions and answers as possible.”