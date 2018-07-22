Two accidents close Coquihalla north and south of Merritt

DriveBC says a crews are en route to each accident

  • Jul. 22, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Coquihalla Highway has been closed as a result of two separate accidents: one north of Merrit, and one south of Merrit.

The highway is closed to northbound traffic approximately 50 kilometres south of Merritt at Coldwater River Provincial Park due to an accident. DriveBC said emergency crews are en route and drivers should expect heavy delays. No detour is available. Alternate routes are via the Trans Canada Highway and Highway 8. There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

Crews are also working to clear another incident that has closed the highway to southbound traffic about 10 kilometres north of Merrit. A detour is available via Highway 97D to Highway 97C. The estimated time of opening is currently unavailable.

The cause of the accidents and any resulting injuries are not yet known. Both were reported shortly after 5:30 p.m.

