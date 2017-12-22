Two Abbotsford farms receive provincial government grants

Two Abbotsford farms that produce berries have received grant funding from the provincial government. (Thinkstock photo)

Mandair Farms and Maan Farms in Abbotsford are the recipients of grants from the provincial government.

Maan Farms is receiving more than $52,000 in matching funding from the B.C. government through the Investment Agriculture Foundation of B.C. (IAFBC).

The funding will be used to help increase brand awareness, grow sales and to attend more farmers’ markets, trade shows and other local events.

Mandair Farms is receiving more than $25,000 in matching funding from the provincial government through the IAFBC to expand the local market of the variety of berries grown on the farm.

Mandair Farms is using the funding to attend farmers’ markets, and develop new labelling and promotional materials.

Maan Farms – located at 790 McKenzie Rd. – is well-known for its berries and wine, as well as other homemade comfort foods, like jams, pies, soups and authentic Indian cuisine.

The Maan family has branched out into agri-tourism, encouraging visitors to check out the seasonal Maan Farms country experience that includes pumpkin picking, corn mazes and a zipline.

They recently held their annual Christmas market, selling wine and preserves to local customers.

“At Maan Farms we believe in planting friendships, harvesting new ideas and sharing our home,” said Devinder Maan. “Thanks to this funding, we will continue to make these connections with our community.”

Mandair Farms – located at 889 Clearbrook Rd. – is a local family farm best known for its berries, but which also cultivates a variety of other locally grown produce such as kale, corn, peppers and cut flowers.

With many helping hands growing, harvesting and selling its products at local farmers’ markets from the Lower Mainland to the south Okanagan, Mandair Farms is making a name for itself in B.C.’s agriculture industry.

“I am a proud young farmer and I am very thankful for this grant, as it will allow us to help grow our business and identify it as a local farm across the Lower Mainland. It is truly an asset to our farm,” said Sajan Mandair.

“This program allows the community to see who their food producers are and have a chance to meet them at the farmers’ markets.”

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham said these farms are passing on the tradition of farming and encouraging British Columbians to eat locally this holiday season.

“B.C.’s agricultural sector is thriving thanks to the families who choose farming as their livelihood,” she said.

“As someone who grew up learning that growing food is a way of life, I know that it takes passion, dedication and a love for the land to provide fresh products for your fellow British Columbians.”