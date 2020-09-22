Abbotsford School District building. Black Press file photo.

Two Abbotsford elementary schools record COVID-19 exposures, according to Fraser Health

'Exposures' defined as 1 positive case at school, 'clusters' as 2 or more, 'outbreaks' as widespread

  • Sep. 22, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Two Abbotsford elementary schools recorded COVID-19 exposures last week, according to Fraser Health.

Harry Sayers Elementary had a positive case on Sept. 14 and 15, while Ten-Broeck Elementary had one on Sept. 17.

An “exposure event” is defined on the health authority’s website as, “a single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period.”

It should be noted that “exposure events” are the most contained of such classifications, followed by “cluster events” (two or more individuals are infected), and “outbreak events” (infection and transmission are widespread).

Along with Abbotsford schools – Delta schools recorded one exposure, New Westminster schools recorded two, Surrey schools recorded 15, and independent schools recorded another two. There have been no cluster events recorded so far.

RELATED: 60 middle school students in one Abbotsford classroom? It’s true, stunned parent is told

