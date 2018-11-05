Two Abbotsford breweries receive BC Beer Awards

Recent awards attract more than 1,000 entries from across the province

Two Abbotsford breweries won awards in the recent ninth annual BC Beer Awards.

Field House Brewing was presented with the Innovator of the Year award, while Ravens Brewing won first place in the category of Smoke and Wood Aged Beer and third place for North American Blonde Ale.

The awards, which take place during BC Craft Beer Month in October, received 1,085 entries from 109 B.C. breweries.

The judging took place over three days in 30 categories and was performed by judges from across North America at the Croatian Cultural Centre in Vancouver.

The mandate of the BC Beer Awards is to reward excellent beers even if not brewed exactly to strict style guidelines.

There are currently more than 150 craft breweries in B.C.