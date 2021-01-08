President Donald Trump addresses the nation in a video from the White House on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Screenshot)

Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week

  • Jan. 8, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Twitter says it is banning President Donald Trump from its platform, citing “risk of further incitement of violence.”

The social media giant said Friday: “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week after a violent mob loyal to him stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop Congress from affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump posted a video on Twitter calling them “very special” people and saying he loved them. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Abbotsford News

Previous story
Tiny home stolen off property near Lower Mainland found 1 week later in Lillooet
Next story
Revelstoke COVID-19 cases continue surging to one of the highest rates in B.C.

Just Posted

Most Read