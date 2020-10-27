Twenty-five cases of COVID-19 reported in Nelson, Castlegar and Trail in 2020

New data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows numbers of cases per community

There have been nine reported cases of COVID-19 in the Castlegar area this year, according to new statistics provided by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). This is an increase of five since July 31.

New data for individual communities, accounting for cases detected from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, was made public last week.

The Nelson area has had 10 cases compared to four on July 31, while Trail and Rossland have had six cases, up from one in July.

No cases have been confirmed this year in the Arrow Lakes area, which includes Nakusp, New Denver and Silverton.

In the Kootenay Lake area, which includes Kaslo and the East Shore, there has been one case this year, in Grand Forks there have been three, and in Creston two.

The BCCDC does not release data on hospitalizations or deaths at the local community level.

Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 22 for the Kootenay Boundary region, the BCCDC has reported a total of 31 cases, three of those new in October. But October numbers are not yet available for individual communities.

As of Oct. 26, there have been 13,371 cases in the province since January, 693 of those in the Interior Health region, which includes southern B.C. including the Kootenays and the Okanagan and north to William Lake, but not Hope and the Lower Mainland.

Two of the province’s 259 COVID-19 deaths have been in the Interior Health region, both in the first three months of the pandemic.

There are links to the source of all statistics in this article in the online version of this story at nelsonstar.com.

bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Castlegar News