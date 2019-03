Teamwork, horsemanship and the ability to “read a cow” makes this fast action sport of team cattle penning an increasingly popular event. The BC Team Cattle Penning Association’s first Double Header event of 2019 was held at the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere last weekend with over 700 teams made up of three riders each, and 300 head of cattle to be penned. Teams came from all over B.C. for the two day competition and the $15,000 in prize money that was up for grabs. The next BCTCPA Double Header will be at the North Thompson Agriplex on Apr. 20 and 21 when organizers say even more teams are expected. Learn more at: https://bctcpa.netJill Hayward photo: