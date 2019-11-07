Turning back the pages: Please remember

From the Concise Oxford Dictionary, Remembrance: Remembering or being remembered, memory, recollection.

Remembrance Day is a solemn time of year for me. A time honoured tradition that makes me grateful that my father survived World War II.

A time that makes me feel just a little bit selfish that he did survive, when so many Golden families had someone who didn’t. The paper doesn’t allow enough space to list them all, and it certainly doesn’t leave enough space to tell you everything about them, but here is a list of casualties that appear on the Golden Cenotaph for World War I, with just a little about each. Hopefully, this will help you remember real people, and not just names on a cold stone obelisk.

H. Barber – no information at this time.

Pte. William Bell – was born in Scotland. He was a member of the 123rd Pioneer Battalion at the time of his death. He was killed in action, October 21, 1917 at the age of 33. He lies buried in the Ljssenthoek Military Cemetery, in Poperinghe, Belguim.

Captain Edward Hildred Hanbury Carlile – only son of Col. Sir Hildred Carlile, 1st Baronet, C.B.E. He was killed in action on March 22, 1918 at Hertfordshire Yeomanry. He has no known grave but is commemorated on the Arras Memorial in France.

Pte. David Donovan Clarke – killed in action Dec. 17, 1916 with the 6th Machine Gun Company at the age of 32. Former Corps was Canadian Mounted Rifles – Boer War. He is buried in Hersin Communal Cemetery Extension, France.

C. Chalmers – no information at this time.

Pte. Thomas Sutherland Gordon – was killed in action September 16, 1916 while serving with the 2nd Pioneer Battalion. He has no known grave but is commemorated on the Vimy Memorial.

Pte. Victor Harold Hale – born in Canada. Died of tuberculosis on November 20, 1920 while serving with the 102nd Battalion. He is buried in Mt Pleasant Cemetery, Vancouver, B.C.

Pte. William Henry Lloyd – born in Wales. He was killed in action April 9, 1917 while serving with the 54th Battalion. He is buried in Givenchy Rd. Canadian Cemetery, Neuville St. Vaast, France.

Pte. William Denis Mulroney – born in Canada, and died of an unnamed disease December 30, 1916 while serving with the 242 Battalion. He is buried in the Kensal Green Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hammersmith, London, England.

Pte. Samuel Blair McBeath – born in Scotland and was serving with the 4th Battalion when he was killed in action on May 28, 1915 at the age of 28. He has no known grave but is commemorated on the Vimy Memorial.

A. MacDonald – no information at this time.

Pte. Frank McGowan – born in Canada, and was serving with the 72nd Battalion when he was killed on action November 1, 1916. He has no known grave but is remembered on the Vimy Memorial.

Pte. Arthur Gerald Noel – born in England and killed in action April 9, 1916 at the age of 20 while serving with the 3rd Battalion. He’s buried in the Ljssenthoek Military Cemetery, Poperinghe, Belgium.

O. Olsen – no information at this time.

Pte. Gordon Francis Parson – born in Canada, and was only 22 at the time of his death. He was killed in action while serving with the 72nd Battalion on September 30, 1918. He is buried in Bucquoy Road Cemetery, Ficheux, France.

G. Smith – no information at this time.

Sgt. John Albert Spence – was killed in action September 17, 1916, while serving with the 54th Battalion. He has no known grave but is remembered on the Menin Gate Memorial in Belgium.

Pte. Bertie Edward Stebbing – born in England. He was killed in action while with the 2nd Norfolk Regiment, in the British Army. He is buried in the Basra War Cemetery in Iraq.

Pte. John Strath – born in Scotland and died May 13, 1917 of wounds received while serving with the 47th Battalion. He was 43 years of age and is buried in the Lapugoy Military Cemetery in France.

Pte. Albert Cusworth Townsend – born in Canada. He died of his wounds on November 14, 1917 while serving with the 54th Battalion. He was only 21 years old.

Pte. C.H. Widen – died in Golden BC in April 1918 of his wounds, which he sustained while serving overseas.

Pte. Clinton Young – was killed in action April 6, 1917 while serving with the 54th Battalion. He is buried in the Canadian Cemetery #2, Neuville-St. Vaast, France.