Turning Back the Pages: Facebook groups alike newspaper posts from 100 years ago

I was looking through the Golden Star from 100 years ago and thought to myself that the "Local and General Column" from then would be a lot like the Golden Community/Golden Classifieds and Cheers N Sneers Facebook pages of today. These bits are from June 1919.

I was looking through the Golden Star from 100 years ago and thought to myself that the “Local and General Column” from then would be a lot like the Golden Community/Golden Classifieds and Cheers N Sneers Facebook pages of today. These bits are from June 1919.

-Keep July 1 an open date for the Great War Veterans and the Ladies Auxiliary, when your support will be asked on their behalf.

-Pte. J. Connor returned to Golden during the week from overseas. He went over with the 225th Battalion and transferred to the 54th, with which battalion he returned.

-Mr. Robert McKeeman cane into town on the Kootenay Central on Friday to have his eyes attended to by Dr. Stevenson. We are glad to hear his eyes are much better.

-Wanted – Medium sized Safe at moderate price. Write: Safe, Post Office.

-An animal in quest of blood visited the chicken house of R. Crosby on Monday night and killed about 50 chickens.

-When residents of Golden were leaving church on Sunday evening last, boys were observed to be throwing stones at the rink building. When remonstrated with they directed their mischievous efforts to a small residence in the rear of the Henderson’s factory. Boys are boys and boyish pranks can be expected of them in any community. A number of Golden’s youngsters, however, at the present time, appear to have a total disregard for the difference between right and wrong and it would be in the best interests of both the boys and the town if they were taken to task.

-Forest fires did considerable damage in this district during the week, no less than seven distinct conflagrations being reported. Four of these are said to be under control, one is regarded as safe, but two, in the limits of the Columbia River company, are still causing considerable concern. The fires reported were at Donald, Moberly, Parson, 11-Mile, Canyon Creek, and two in the limits of Columbia River company. Considerable damage has been done at headquarters and No. 12 camps.

-J. Braisher was a visitor to Golden on Tuesday from the McMurdo benches.

-For Sale – Six-roomed House. Four lots and outbuildings, three milch cows each with calf, three heifers. R. Huibregtse, near school.

-Charlie Johnson and Jack Moore motored down on Thursday from Nelson Creek.

-W. McCreary, manager of the sawmill at Six Mile Creek, was a visitor to town on Tuesday.

-The body of Martin F. Powell, who was caught in a snowslide last November at the Lead Queen mine, Brisco, was found last Saturday. Constable Mills is having the body brought to Golden and James Henderson left here on Tuesday for that purpose.

-The Dominion government appropriations provide for the extension of the telephone line from Windermere to Fairmont Springs during the present season.

-Mrs. H.J. Starforth has gone to Salmon Arm accompanied by her grandson, Owen Bradley, who will join his father there.

-Headquarters for household furniture in beds, springs, mattresses, pillows, bureaus and commodes, chairs, tables an crockery – H.H. Parson, Limited.

-An enjoyable dance was held in the Columbia hall on Saturday evening last, at which the music was furnished by the Zingari Mandolin and Guitar club. There was a good attendance.

A few crates of preserving cherries and raspberries arriving this week and next. Leave your orders if you want to secure any – H.G. Parson, Limited.

-One of the most enjoyable and successful “going away” stag parties was held at the residence of Mr. Blyham on Wednesday evening last in honour of Mr. Shakes. When it became too dark to locate the exact whereabouts of the tobacco-box on the golf course, the guests assembled in the drawing-room where the remainder of the evening was spent at bridge. Refreshments were served during the intermission, tea being gracefully poured by Mr. Woodlock and passed around with charming sang-froid by Mr. Slaymore. Everybody had a good time and the verdict of Judge Sponthom was satisfactory to all concerned.