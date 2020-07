Truck at the side of Millstream Road near Western Speedway

Responders deal with a truck overturned on Millstream Road July 10, 2020. (Jimmy Page photo)

Traffic was impacted Friday afternoon after a truck rolled on Millstream Road.

Responders were on scene late in the afternoon July 7 in the 2200-block of Millstream Road in Langford.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette