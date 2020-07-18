Turn lane clear after pileup near Brooks Landing mall in Nanaimo

Traffic looking to turn off Island Highway onto Departure Bay Road was temporarily halted this afternoon after a multi-vehicle pileup accident.
Police, fire rescue and ambulance service responded to a call of a motor vehicle incident just before 3 p.m., near the left-turn lane on the highway, leading down to Departure Bay Road, near Brooks Landing mall.
According to first responders on scene, five sedans were involved, but there were no injuries.
A vehicle was towed from the scene.
The accident was cleared just before 3:30 p.m.
