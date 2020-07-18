Turn lane clear after pileup near Brooks Landing mall in Nanaimo

First responders on scene say no injuries in accident in turn lane on Island Highway

There were no injuries in a multi-vehicle pileup accident on Island Highway, near Brooks Landing mall this afternoon (July 18). (Karl Yu/Nanaimo News Bulletin)

Traffic looking to turn off Island Highway onto Departure Bay Road was temporarily halted this afternoon after a multi-vehicle pileup accident.

Police, fire rescue and ambulance service responded to a call of a motor vehicle incident just before 3 p.m., near the left-turn lane on the highway, leading down to Departure Bay Road, near Brooks Landing mall.

According to first responders on scene, five sedans were involved, but there were no injuries.

A vehicle was towed from the scene.

The accident was cleared just before 3:30 p.m.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin