Turkey by the bowl full for everyone

Love by the Bowl staff will be cooking up a storm with all the fixings on Christmas Day at noon. They are open every Wednesday and Christmas day will be no different except for the addition of a turkey dinner. Many people over the past few years have moved to Houston without extended family so to help fill the void they make turkey dinner. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Dec. 25, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

