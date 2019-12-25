Turkey by the bowl full for everyone

Love by the Bowl staff will be cooking up a storm with all the fixings on Christmas Day at noon. They are open every Wednesday and Christmas day will be no different except for the addition of a turkey dinner. Many people over the past few years have moved to Houston without extended family so to help fill the void they make turkey dinner. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map