Tumble Ridge grandma wins millions in Lotto 6/49 draw

A Tumbler Ridge grandma struck it rich on the Lotto 6/49 jackpot earlier this month.

Vivienne Mills won $10 million after matching all six numbers on her Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased on PlayNow.com for the April 3, 2019 draw.

The longtime Tumbler Ridge resident says she can’t wait to share the life-changing money with her two children and four grandchildren.

“I want to set the kids and the grandkids up right away,” Mills explained. “We’re looking forward to paying off our grandkids’ education, their student loans and helping them buy a house.”

Mills said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she first got the notification of her online win.

“I got an e-mail notification saying I won a prize. I was expecting to see a free ticket, maybe a dollar,” said Mills. “Then I saw a lot of zeros and thought I was seeing things so I woke up my husband and asked him to look.”

After a trip to the local store, Mills confirmed that she had won the life-changing $10-million jackpot prize.

“I’ve been buying tickets on PlayNow.com for the last two years. I always say that if I win, I win, and if I don’t, I don’t. My husband was shocked. We’re both still shocked.”

While her priority is sharing the win with family, Mills admits that she is also planning something special for herself.

“Well, I’d like to buy a new car,” she said. “Right now we have a truck, and it’d sure be nice to have a smaller car that’s easier to get into parking spots.”

