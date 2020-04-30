Tulip planting celebrates historic milestone in Courtenay

May 5 is the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands and VE Day.

The red Canadian Liberator tulip bulbs celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherland. City of Courtenay photo

Some very special tulip bulbs commemorating a historic milestone are blooming in Courtenay.

The beautiful red Canadian Liberator tulip bulbs celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands and VE Day (Victory in Europe) on May 5, 1945, as well as honour the 1.1 million Canadians who served during the Second World War.

Approximately 1,000 bulbs were planted at Simms Park, the Native Sons Hall and the Courtenay Legion by City of Courtenay staff and members of the Courtenay Legion.

The tulip has become a symbol of friendship between the Netherlands and Canada. Liberation75 celebrates the shared history between the two countries and the role that Canadian soldiers played in liberating the Netherlands.

As part of the initiative, more than 1.1 million bulbs were planted at schools across Canada. Many of these special bulbs were also planted in home gardens across Canada.

While a planned candlelight tribute for this momentous event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Legion encourages everyone to remember this occasion by visiting the local tulip displays.

For more information, contact City of Courtenay Public Works at 250-338-1525 or email publicworks@courtenay.ca

Comox Valley Record