Tulameen Days more about family and less about trouble

Lots of activities for kids over long weekend

Tulameen is a quieter and gentler place these days, according Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The community’s largest event of the year, Tulameen Days, was held over the BC Day long weekend.

Police were prepared for full enforcement — as the weekend can draw up to 3,000 visitors — and brought in recruits from Kelowna, Penticton and Surrey to back up the local detachment.

However when it was over, Hughes expressed satisfaction with a mostly-tame time.

“Tulameen Days, over the past three years, is slowly become more about family, family, family,” he said.

“I saw Moms and Dads and kids everywhere.”

There were no serious offenses or damage, as has occurred in the past, he added.

RCMP Traffic Service laid two charges of impaired driving, while a Conversation Service boat patrol noted no liquor infractions and handed out only a handful of tickets for boat safety.

Tickets were also written for people driving ATVs without insurance, and travelling in golf carts.

The traditional ball tournament and beer gardens did not operate this year. However there was duck race, a beef barbecue, a porch parade and a hunt for kids to search out a ‘hidden rock.’

Jessica Prediger said her family really enjoyed the rock hunt.

“We read about the hidden rock on the Tulameen/Coalmont Facebook page and the kids had a great time looking. It was a real team effort. The clue was: ‘it was at midnight and ended 10 years ago.’ And then the boys found other rocks with the words ‘flip over’ painted on both sides…Such a fun activity on a rainy and wet day.”

The prize for the rock was $100, and the contest was sponsored by a new company, ilovetulameen.com.

