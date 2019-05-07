Tuesday’s Campbell River-area weather and highway report and three stories to start your day

Sunglasses and sunscreen are the order of the day

Well, there won’t be any relief from drying conditions for the next few days as Environment Canada is forecasting sunny conditions right through to Monday.

Today will be the same with sunny conditions and some win near the water. A high of 23 C is expected. The temperature is expected to climb to 27 and 26 on Friday and Saturday. Use your sunscreen and remember that Stage 1 water restrictions are in effect.

On the highways, DriveBC is reporting that new traffic signal installation is underway at on Jubilee Parkway at Willow Creek Road until Wednesday, July 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Watch for single lane alternating traffic and delays.

DriveBC is also asking you to watch out for utility work between Petersen Road and Maple St. for 0.2 km in Campbellton until Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The right lane is closed.

