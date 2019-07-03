Tuesday evening crash in Langford likely caused by a medical emergency

The driver was revived on scene, sustaining serious injuries after crashing into a tree

One woman was taken to hospital after crashing into a tree in Langford. (Google Maps)

A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital in serious condition Tuesday evening after crashing her vehicle into a tree on Westwind Drive, near Atkins Avenue in Langford.

Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer, said the driver was believed to be having a medical emergency at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries.

Langford Fire Rescue, West Shore RCMP and BC Ambulance responded just after 7 p.m. to reports that a vehicle had been driven into a large tree.

The tree fell onto the vehicle, complicating first responders’ extraction of the driver, and then onto the road blocking one lane of traffic.

Capt. Paul Obersteller with Langford Fire Rescue said once the driver was removed from the vehicle they began CPR and revived the woman on scene, who was then taken to hospital. Her condition at this time remains unclear.

