Tuesday, December 17 Highway Update

According to Drive BC, Highway 1 is closed just east of Golden at Mt. Vaux due to a vehicle incident. There is no detour available. An update is expected around 11 a.m.

There are additional slippery patches reported between Quartz Creek Bridge and the BC/Alberta border for 114 km, a stretch that passes through Golden.

Construction continues between Columbia West FSR and Donald Road FSR, just west of Golden, with single lane alternating traffic causing 20 minute delays.

Slippery sections were also reported on Highway 95 between Golden and Radium.