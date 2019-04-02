The strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Rat Islands of the western Aleutians at 1:35 p.m. (earthquake.usgs.gov)

Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

6.5 magnitude quake was 'shallow, crustal earthquake'

A tsunami is not expected to hit B.C. after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit Alaska Tuesday – the largest U.S. earthquake to strike so far in 2019.

The strong earthquake in the Rat Islands of the western Aleutians rattled at 2:35 p.m. PDT, according to Alaska’s earthquake monitoring agency.

Due to the remoteness, there were no reports of it being felt.

The agency reported it was a shallow, crustal earthquake as opposed to a deeper subduction zone quake.

