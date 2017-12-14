T’Sou-ke Nation and CRD sign land use agreement for Sea to Sea Regional Park

T'Sou-ke Nation and the Capital Regional District ratified an agreement yesterday on traditional use and access in Sea to Sea Regional Park.

The agreement is the first of its type within the CRD’s regional park system and sets out a new relationship with the CRD and T’Sou-ke Nation.

It meets the CRD Board’s 2015-18 corporate priorities related to opening the regional park, relationship building with First Nations, and respectfully addresses the priority and significance that T’Sou-ke Nation has placed on access to these park lands.

“This agreement marks an important day in the brief history of our relationship and a critical step towards reconciliation,” said Chief Gordon Planes.

