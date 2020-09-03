Tsilhqot’in chief sounds alarm after losing three youth in six weeks

"Covid-19 is going around but that's not what's killing us —it's alcohol and drugs."

A candlelight vigil was held near the Redstone Gas Bar on Wednesday, Sept. 2 for 17-year-old Nevada Billy. Tsideldel First Nation Chief Otis Guichon called her death a tragedy. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Grief could not be concealed by the face masks worn by friends and family mourning the loss of 17-year old Nevada Billy.

Nevada died Aug. 30 following a two-vehicle collision 145 km west of Williams Lake at the intersection of Highway 20 and Redstone Reserve Road in the First Nations community of Tsideldel. Alexis Creek RCMP said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the Sunday night collision, which sent four others to hospital.

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs,” Chief Otis Guichon said during a candlelight vigil at the site Sept. 2.

“It’s sad to see a young person go like this. It’s us elders that are supposed to be going first, not the young.”

One of six Tsilhqot’in communities, Tsideldel First Nation has now lost three youth within the last six weeks —-two others had passed away from suspected drug overdoses, Guichon said.

Born in Kelowna and raised in and out of foster care, Nevada’s second oldest sister Shania said the siblings were not raised together in a traditional family environment.

Despite the hardships of all of them being placed in the Ministry of Children, Family and Development foster system, Nevada would always take the time to visit all of her siblings which included Adrienne, 32, Shania, 22 and Harley, 14.

“It was so sudden,” said Nevada’s oldest sister Adrienne, who resides in Surrey, of her death.

“It was a shock. I didn’t want to believe it.”

Up until her death Nevada was dividing her time between her grandfather’s home in Tl’etinqox (Anaham) and a youth home in Williams Lake and talked about getting her own apartment one day, her sisters said. She had even purchased her own vehicle and after obtaining her learner’s license was working to get her ‘N.”

Both sisters agreed that Nevada was excited to soon return to school where she had just a few courses left to complete before graduating at the GROW Centre in Williams Lake.

“She always talked about wanting to become an Aboriginal lawyer,” Adrienne said.

Just the day before her own death, friends said Nevada had attended the funeral of another young person at Xeni Gwet’in First Nation. She had even opened the floor by singing the warrior song, which in turn was sung at her roadside vigil three days after the crash.

With a white wooden cross and flowers marking the scene, RCMP Const. Hogue Denommee, who was one of the responding officers Sunday night, directed traffic for the vigil Wednesday which drew a large crowd wearing face masks.

Many held lit candles while others fought back tears as they drummed, sang and shared memories of Nevada.

“It was nice seeing how many people showed up especially during the pandemic,” Shania said. “I know that she touched a lot of people’s hearts.”

On the night of the crash, Jessica Setah of Yunesit’in First Nation said Nevada told her she was going to meet them in Williams Lake.

Time ticked by, and when Setah learned of the crash, not knowing its severity, messaged Nevada telling her she loved her and to call back no matter the time.

“I can’t believe she’s gone,” Setah said, noting how strong Billy was.

“She definitely was a goal getter.”

Chief Guichon told Black Press Media he believes the use of drugs and alcohol has increased since the pandemic partially due to the federal government’s Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

He was going to bring forward those concerns at a Tsilhqot’in Nation meeting in Williams Lake on Sept. 3.

“I’ve been batting this around for the last couple of days thinking about how we move forward,” said Guichon. “We’re losing some young people that we shouldn’t be losing.”

Tsideldel member Joyce Cooper urged the community to treasure their youth who, despite being the future, are often forgotten.

“I hate to say it but this community is lost and we need to regain something and there has to be ceremonies that happen,” Cooper told the crowd.

“Our children here are lost and we need to bring that back, and I’m from this community and I’ve seen it at its worst, I’ve seen it at it’s best and it took a young girl to recognize that.”

As the flames subsided on a small fire in which juniper was burned for Nevada’s spirit to leave Earth, Cooper closed the vigil with a song that came from her grandmother who would sing it every time she lost one of her children.

