Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, 92 per cent full

  • Jul. 9, 2019 12:00 a.m.
It’s a busy day for ferry passengers this morning as the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing is 92 per cent full and the 8 a.m. sailing is 47 per cent full as of 6:20 a.m.

The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 51 per cent full and the 8 a.m. sailing is cancelled.

The Duke Point to Tsawwassen 7:45 a.m. sailing is 46 per cent full and the 10:15 a.m. sailing is 52 per cent full.

The Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay 6:25 a.m. sailing is 72 per cent full and the 8:45 a.m. sailing is 41 per cent full.

