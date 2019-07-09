Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, 92 per cent full

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing is 92 per cent full and the 8 a.m. sailing is 47 per cent full as of 6:20 a.m. (Peninsula News Review File)

It’s a busy day for ferry passengers this morning as the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing is 92 per cent full and the 8 a.m. sailing is 47 per cent full as of 6:20 a.m.

READ ALSO: Sooke-area Scouts Jamboree expected to cause BC Ferry travel congestion

The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 51 per cent full and the 8 a.m. sailing is cancelled.

The Duke Point to Tsawwassen 7:45 a.m. sailing is 46 per cent full and the 10:15 a.m. sailing is 52 per cent full.

READ ALSO: Risk of measles remains, two months after last confirmed Vancouver Island case

The Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay 6:25 a.m. sailing is 72 per cent full and the 8:45 a.m. sailing is 41 per cent full.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.