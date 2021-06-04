Tsawout First Nation takes to Pat Bay Highway overpass to depict loss of 215 children

After a week of remembrance, sharing and healing gatherings at Tsawout First Nation, a group has taken to the Pat Bay Highway in a display depicting a terrible loss.
“Elders, singers and drummers will honour and ‘challenge the silence’ of the 215 children who passed without recognition or family and community grieving,” the nation said in a release. “There is no intention to disrupt traffic in appreciation of the tremendous support and understanding our friends in the non-Indigenous neighbouring communities have shown.”
Members and supporters will adorn the pedestrian overpass near Mt. Newton Cross Road until approximately 1 p.m. Friday.
About 70 people – 3 to 83 y/o – made a walk from the @Tsawout First Nation building to the Pat Bay overpass in Central Saanich, in solidarity to the revelation of the #215children discovered at Kamloops, & in support for reparative action. Story to come @PeninsulaNews
