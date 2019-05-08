Try your luck at winning a summer supply of milkshakes

The Peach Ice Cream Shop’s Golden Spoon contest has kicked off. (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

Looking to get your supply of ice cream for the entire summer?

The Peach Ice Cream Shop has officially launched its second annual Golden Spoon contest.

The winner receives an actual golden spoon to eat away free crazy shakes all summer.

To enter, like The Peach Facebook page and the post about the contest, then tag two friends you’d like to share shakes with.

You can double your chance of winning by entering on Instagram.

It’s all part of the shop’s quest to provide customers with a “destination milkshake experience,” said owner Diana Stirling.”We had a great response last year. The winner really enjoyed his experience.”

The Peach opens for the season May long weekend. Contest closes May 31.