Trustees Kerr and Speth take on board chair and vice-chair roles

One of the first tasks school boards take each September is voting amongst themselves for roles on the board.

This was done on Tuesday night, with Trustee Linda Kerr taking over as board chair. Vice-chair is now Trustee Cathy Speth.

Both were the only people nominated and were voted in unanimously.

Trustee Ron Johnstone has been board chair for the past two years, and he read a statement at the outset of the meeting saying it has been a privilege and honour to serve in the position.

As board chair through the pandemic, Johnstone worked with numerous agencies and partners as protocols and knowledge about COVID-19 continually changed.

Trustees also voted each other into roles as representatives with partners, including the B.C.Public Schools Employers Association and both the B.C. School Trustee Asssociation Provincial Council and the Fraser Valley branch.

They also worked through the board’s standing committees and administration committees, which were to be reviewed overnight. Each trustee’s committees are listed on the Fraser Cascade School District website under their profile.

