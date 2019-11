Traffic in the slow lane is blocked

A truck carrying a load of trusses has rolled over on Channel Parkway at Skaha Lake Road causing traffic to slow.

The truck driver didn’t sustain injuries while heading northbound around 1 p.m., according to an unconfirmed report.

Several tow trucks are on the scene.

More to come …

