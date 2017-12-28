Letter to the Editor;

Re: “Thank you thank you” editorial 21-12-2017

You have stated that you’ve “rarely been challenged…….election of Donald Trump” and I find that surprising. Therefore, I’ll take up your offer.

I’m unsure exactly what you’re referring to about the “thread of Reagan economics” disturbing you to this day and more so “carrying to your grave” the same fear you have with Trump’s economics. However, I began to better understand your position when I got down to your statement suggesting that “Trump rallies” should remind people of Hitler’s rallies. That’s where unbiased reporting clearly left the tracks. Just like so many liberals, the inability to concede defeat in a democratic process, as in the US election where Trump won the largest number of electoral college votes in recent history (A democratic process agreed to by the founding fathers of the US Constitution), sinking his opponent and has left die-hard Democrats wondering what bus they were thrown under.

Factually, a majority of US citizens spoke with their vote and were not swayed by slurs of Hitler likeness as you suggest, and elected a leader whom they unanimously trust will guide their country out of the 8 year quagmire of a nation in disintegration morally, economically, racially divided, and ethically broken, that has left, thankfully, a solid majority of citizens believing that the time had come to get back on a course they believe is far better than the previous one. Trumps rallies, therefore, delivered a believable and thus far, honoured message that was received so well, it put him in the White House. That isn’t something that happens in a fascist regime, as you’re intonation suggests and if one is to compare the Trump strategy to Hitler and expect that intellect to drive the American electoral process, then I think a majority of Americans should reconsider their constitutional rights.

I highly doubt that will happen anytime soon. As for the measure of human kindness in this day and age, it’s a breath of fresh air to see Christmas in its true glory again, and not brushed away as it has been due to the pressures of “political correctness “. Yes, I agree with you, the goodness of human spirit is and always will be there as long as those who try to subvert it are held accountable for their actions and that includes corrupt politicians, biased news reporters, fake news, lying politicians and any other human sources who try to advance their own personal agenda and views in a nefarious manner.

Art Lashbrook

Creston, BC