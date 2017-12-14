Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference in Beijing, China on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau’s office confirms staffer being probed over allegations

PMO confirms staffer being probed over allegations of reported "inappropriate behaviour."

  • Dec. 14, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An official in Justin Trudeau’s office is being investigated over unspecified allegations, both the Prime Minister’s Office and the official confirmed late Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s Office has not identified the official or the nature of the allegations, but several media outlets have reported that the accusations involved “inappropriate behaviour.”

Related: Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behaviour

The staffer, Claude-Eric Gagne, the PMO’s deputy director of operations, has issued a statement that he is on leave because of an “independent investigation regarding allegations” that have come to the PMO’s attention.

“I am taking this situation seriously and I have offered my full and complete co-operation to the investigator who gave me the opportunity to expose my version of the facts to these allegations which I challenge the veracity,” Gagne said in an emailed statement.

“I hope that the process will succeed as soon as possible.”

Related: Gregg Zaun apologizes after being fired for inappropriate comments

Gagne says he won’t comment any further to avoid undermining the process he has agreed to participate in.

Trudeau’s director of communications, Kate Purchase, says any allegation brought to the PMO is taken extremely seriously.

“In this case, an investigation was immediately triggered with the assistance of an independent investigator and the individual in question went on leave, pending the outcome.”

Purchase said the PMO would not comment further to protect the integrity of the process.

The Canadian Press

SIGNATURE

Previous story
Abbotsford man charged with two child porn offences
Next story
Flag person’s death shines light on dangers

Just Posted

Adolf Dalke

  • 12 hours ago

 

Maryland and 19A to get its traffic light

 

Volunteer program in need of drivers

  • 20 hours ago

 

South Surrey baseball family aims to grow game in Costa Rica

 

Most Read