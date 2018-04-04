Trudeau visiting Victoria Thursday afternoon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is kicking off a tour of aluminum and steel factories today with a visit to Quebec's Saguenay region. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a Liberal Party fundraiser, in Toronto on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be visiting Victoria on the afternoon of Thursday, April 5. He will be meeting with Canadian Coast Guard workers at 25 Huron St. and making an announcement on marine safety and oil spill prevention efforts.

He is starting his day in Quebec City, speaking at the Business 7 Summit. He then flies to Victoria for a meeting with the coast guard scheduled at 2:30 p.m. He will speak to the media at 3:30 p.m. He will then travel to Vancouver for a clean-technology roundtable at the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel, followed by a $1,000-a-plate Liberal party fundraiser in the evening at the Sheraton Wall Centre.

His visit comes amid public demonstrations about the Trans Mountain pipeline. Protestors are expected to greet him at his Vancouver hotel, according to media reports. He is slated to visit the Alberta oil sands on Friday.

