Trudeau to campaign in Nanaimo on Monday

One day after calling a byelection in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, the prime minister will be in town to support his party’s candidate.

According to a Liberal Party of Canada media release, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Nanaimo on Monday, March 25, at 12:45 p.m. to campaign with Michelle Corfield, Liberal candidate in the riding. A location has not yet been announced.

Corfield told the News Bulletin earlier today that she has felt supported by the federal party.

“I feel that the community itself has been supporting me, I feel that the Liberal Party’s supporting me and I feel that British Columbians are overwhelmingly supportive,” she said.

The PM was in Vancouver today to support the Liberal candidate for Vancouver Kingsway, Tamara Taggart. Trudeau will be in Winnipeg by Monday night.

Trudeau will be the second party leader to visit Nanaimo during this byelection campaign as Elizabeth May of the Green Party was campaigning on the waterfront on Sunday.

