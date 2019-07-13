Trudeau meets with Surrey parents to discuss Canada Child Benefit

Prime Minister was in the city for two events

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with parents to discuss the Canada Child Benefit at the Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex Saturday afternoon (July 13). (Photos: Lauren Collins)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Surrey Saturday afternoon (July 13)

Trudeau was meeting with about half a dozen parents to discuss the Canada Child Benefit at the Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex in Fleetwood.

He said it was “an opportunity to chat” with the parents on some of the challenges they’re facing as parents and “pressures” that families are under.

Families were caught unaware when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a (sorta) surprise visit to the Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex today. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/RseNjv2DxR — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) July 13, 2019

“We know the cost of living is always a challenge,” said Trudeau, highlighting the costs of activities while children are off school during the summer.

The Canada Child Benefit was introduced in 2015.

“Because it was working so well, we actually indexed it to the cost of living,” he said. “So in about a week, the monthly amount you are all getting to support your kids, will be going up to match the cost of living.”

Trudeau said “every year, we are indexing it.”

The media wasn’t able to ask questions and couldn’t stay for the discussion.

Trudeau is also attending an event at Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal’s campaign office, following the meeting with parents.

