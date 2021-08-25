Trudeau in British Columbia while Conservative and NDP leaders campaign in Ontario

A look at what's coming up on the campaign trail today

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks with a supporter during a campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will be campaigning in British Columbia today while the heads of the New Democrats and Conservative will be in Ontario.

Trudeau is expected to make an announcement in Surrey. B.C., before meeting with a local family to discuss housing.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is to spend the day in Hamilton, where he is expected to make an announcement in the morning and then attend an event with supporters in the evening.

In Windsor, Ont., NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will meet with the mayor of the city for an announcement before greeting voters with local federal election candidates later in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, Trudeau made an election promise aimed at helping young people buy a home while O’Toole and Singh pitched plans to ensure economic security and health in their sunset years.

The federal election is scheduled to take place Sept. 20.

—The Canadian Press

