Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. (Twitter/Justin Trudeau)

Trudeau gets Moderna vaccine, following 1st dose of AstraZeneca

The prime minister and his wife got their first doses in late April

  • Jul. 2, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The Trudeaus got their first doses in late April and received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. His second dose was Moderna, according to his office.

Trudeau has said vaccinations are a path out of the pandemic and praised Canadians in his Canada Day message for getting their shots to help life return to normal.

As Trudeau was making the comments at a farmers market in the national capital, a rally was taking place in front of the Supreme Court of Canada building questioning the pandemic, masks and vaccines.

The Canadian Press

