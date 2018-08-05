Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre, poses for a photograph with Rosalba Fasan, left, and Aleisha Woodman during a breakfast hosted by PFLAG (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) before marching in the Pride Parade in Vancouver, on Sunday August 5, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau continues B.C. long weekend tour at Vancouver Pride

The Prime Minister will march in the city's Pride Parade

  Aug. 5, 2018
A weekend tour of British Columbia continued for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday morning as he spoke at a Pride breakfast in Vancouver.

He told the crowd that while many places in the world could do with more tolerance, Canada should move beyond simply tolerating the differences in its communities and choose to love them.

Trudeau was flanked onstage by longtime Vancouver Centre MP Hedy Fry and PFLAG Canada spokesman Colin McKenna.

McKenna gave the prime minister his thanks for the apology the prime minister offered to the LGBTQ community in the House of Commons last November for decades of discrimination.

Later today, Trudeau will march in Vancouver’s annual Pride parade.

The Canadian Press

