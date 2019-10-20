Trudeau concludes re-election campaign at Victoria pub

Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau concluded his re-election campaign tonight with a rally at the Bard & Banker pub in Victoria. Canadians will go to the polls tomorrow, Monday, October 21.

“I can’t think of a better place to wrap up tonight than with all of you here as we Choose Forward,” said Trudeau. “Over the past four years, not only have we created more than a million new jobs, most of them full-time, and the lowest unemployment in 40 years, but the important part of that is we lifted 900,000 people out of poverty.”

Trudeau promised the party would continue to do more on climate change and economic growth, and push back against conservative politicians like Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

“You can’t just create economic growth through cutting, and if you create economic growth without giving opportunities to everyone to succeed, it doesn’t count for anything,” said Trudeau.

As well as investing in families and the future, Trudeau said the Liberal party has also stepped up to take action against climate change. “For the first time, we have a pan-Canadian framework to fight climate change. That means the entire country is following B.C.’s lead. We have put a price on pollution right across the country, and we have done it through and over the objections of conservative politicians who haven’t wanted to do anything in the fight against climate change,” said Trudeau.

Though Trudeau mentioned Conservative candidate Andrew Scheer, Kenney and Ford, he did not mention NDP leader Jagmeet Singh or Greens leader Elizabeth May by name. Instead, he alluded to his progressive counterparts.

“I know there are a number of parties out there alongside us who committed to doing more on climate change and to investing in families and that’s a good thing, but right now as we’re facing the possibility of conservative cuts and nothing on climate change, we don’t just need a strong progressive opposition. We need a strong progressive government to get it done,” he said.

Trudeau concluded his speech by encouraging people to get out to vote, to campaign, and to encourage friends and family to get out and vote tomorrow. For information from Elections Canada on how, where, and when to vote, click here.

