100 Mile House RCMP responded to 104 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Collision

On June 4, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a collision between a tractor-trailer unit and a pick-up on Highway 97 in 100 Mile House. The driver of the pick-up decided to pass the north-bound tractor-trailer unit which was attempting to turn left across the Highway. The truck struck the tractor-trailer unit and received minor damage. There were no injuries and the vehicles were able to drive from the scene.

Prohibited from driving

On June 4, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services were conducting enforcement on Highway 97 near 93 Mile. A vehicle was observed being operated in excess of the speed limit. The driver was pulled over. A database check showed the driver was prohibited from driving. He was issued an appearance notice for Court on Aug. 7 in 100 Mile. His vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Truck strikes horse and buggy after argument

On June 3, 100 Mile RCMP responded to an assault which occurred in the Grossett Road area near Bridge Lake. Two individuals had been in an argument over animals. One party went back to his residence and then drove his truck into a horse and buggy that the second party was operating on the roadway, knocking the person, horses and buggy into the ditch. A further altercation ensued between the two. The first male said he would return with firearms. Investigators managed to catch the suspect on the road in his vehicle. He was arrested. His residence was searched and a number of firearms were seized. Charges have been recommended to Crown against a 35-year-old male resident of Grossett road including Dangerous Driving, Possessing firearms while prohibited, Assault with a weapon and Breach of Probation. The suspect had his first court appearance on June 5 in 100 Mile. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Female flees from police

On June 2, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a person acting suspiciously in the 100 Mile Campground. Upon attending, officers recognized the female as having warrants for her arrest. She fled from police on foot and eventually ran into Bridge Creek where she got herself pinned in a log jam. Police were able to extricate her from the creek and took her to a hospital for an assessment. She was later cleared and held in custody to deal with her outstanding warrants.

Motorcycle off embankment

On May 29, police and emergency crews responded to a motorcycle collision on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road near Rainbow Road. The female operator of the motorcycle lost control and went off the roadway going down a 20-foot embankment. The driver managed to get back to the roadway and flag down a passer-by. She was taken to 100 Mile Hospital by ambulance and then transported to Royal Inland Hospital with serious injuries.