A delivery truck stalled and rolled down a hill an into this Vernon house Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (Roger Knox/Vernon Morning Star)

A Lower Mainland delivery truck failed to negotiate Suicide Hill in Vernon Wednesday morning.

The truck stalled, rolled down the hill, over the embankment, missed a power pole and ended up in front of a home at the corner of 25th Street and 30th Avenue.

The house did sustain some structural damage. The homeowners were inside but were not hurt.

More to come.