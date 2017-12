At approximately 4:59 p.m. on December 21, Fernie Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle incident on Hwy 3 near Morrissey Road.

At approximately 4:59 p.m. on December 21, Fernie Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle incident on Hwy 3 near Morrissey Road.

A pickup truck slid off the highway and into the Elk River.

Crews responded with water and ice rescue gear to perform the rescue. The patient was placed on an inflatable boat and taken to shore.

Ambulance crews provided patient care and warmth.