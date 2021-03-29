Truck-sized boulder snarls traffic near Boston Bar

Within an hour, workers moved the boulder and got traffic moving again

A loader’s back tires lift from the pavement as B.C. Transportation crews work to clear a rockslide from Highway 1 outside of Boston Bar on Monday morning. (Photo/B.C. Transportation)

A pickup-sized boulder slammed onto Highway 1 pavement near Hell’s Gate, tangling up traffic in both directions up the Fraser Canyon.

According to Drive B.C., the rockslide tied up traffic for roughly an hour late Monday (March 29) morning in the Boston Bar area north of the Hell’s Gate Tunnel. Workers could be seen moving a boulder that cleared the protective walls and landed square in the middle of the road.

Within roughly an hour, B.C. Transportation crews cleared the massive rock and began working to repair the damage it caused.

